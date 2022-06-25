1 teen dead, two others injured in shooting outside LaGrange restaurant, police say

A 16-year-old is dead, and two others injured after a fight between two groups of teens erupted into gunfire outside a LaGrange restaurant Friday night.

According to LaGrange police, the shooting happened outside Mason's World. The 16-year-old victim, Laquan Dewberry, was shot in the torso and was found at a nearby car wash where he later died. Two other teens, a 16-year-old boy and a 17-year-old girl were shot, but were expected to be okay.

Police have not released information about a suspect.

If anyone has any information about this incident, please contact the LaGrange Police Department at 706 883-2603 or Troup County Crime Stoppers at 706 812-1000.