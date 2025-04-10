1 teen dead, 1 injured after ATV accident in Wayne County

The Brief A 13-year-old boy died after being ejected and run over by an ATV in the Little Satilla Wildlife Management Area in Wayne County. Another 13-year-old was taken to the hospital by family and is recovering from non-life-threatening injuries. Georgia State Patrol’s Specialized Collision Reconstruction Team is leading the investigation into the April 8 incident.



A 13-year-old is dead and another 13-year-old is recovering from injuries after an accident involving an ATV in a wildlife management area in Wayne County.

What we know:

According to the Wayne County Sheriff's Office, a 911 call was received on April 8 about an accident with injuries in the area of Hortense Road in Screven. The sheriff's office responded along with the Jesup Police Department, Wayne County EMS, Screven Fire Department, Georgia MCCD, Georgia Department of Natural Resources, and Georgia State Patrol.

The accident occurred in the Little Satilla Wildlife Management Area.

One 13-year-old was transported by EMS to Wayne Memorial Hospital, where he died.

The other teen was transported to the hospital by family members and is recovering from non-life-threatening injuries.

The Georgia State Patrol told WSAV News 3 that the teen who died was a passenger on the ATV when it rolled over and ejected him. The ATV then apparently ran over the teen.

GSP’s Specialized Collision Reconstruction Team is investigating the accident.