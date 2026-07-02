1 shot in southwest Atlanta, possible suspect detained
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ATLANTA - A person was shot early Thursday morning in southwest Atlanta, according to Atlanta police.
What we know:
The shooting happened around 1 a.m. on Cleveland Avenue near Interstate 85. Few details have been released about the victim's condition or what led to the shooting.
FOX 5 cameras captured officers placing a man in handcuffs at the scene.
What we don't know:
Police have not said whether that person has been charged or what role they may have played in the incident.
The investigation is ongoing. This is a developing story. Check back for updates.