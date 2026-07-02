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1 shot in southwest Atlanta, possible suspect detained

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
FOX 5 Atlanta
Atlanta
Published July 2, 2026 5:59 AM EDT
Published July 2, 2026 5:59 AM EDT
article

FOX 5 Atlanta photo

The Brief

    • A person was shot early Thursday morning in southwest Atlanta.
    • The shooting happened around 1 a.m. on Cleveland Avenue near I-85.
    • Police were seen placing a man in handcuffs, but not details have been released. 

ATLANTA - A person was shot early Thursday morning in southwest Atlanta, according to Atlanta police. 

What we know:

The shooting happened around 1 a.m. on Cleveland Avenue near Interstate 85. Few details have been released about the victim's condition or what led to the shooting.

FOX 5 cameras captured officers placing a man in handcuffs at the scene. 

What we don't know:

Police have not said whether that person has been charged or what role they may have played in the incident.

The investigation is ongoing. This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Source

  • A photojournalist for FOX 5 Atlanta responded to the scene and gathered information for this story. 

AtlantaCrime and Public SafetyNews