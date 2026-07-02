1 shot in southwest Atlanta, possible suspect detained

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The Brief A person was shot early Thursday morning in southwest Atlanta. The shooting happened around 1 a.m. on Cleveland Avenue near I-85. Police were seen placing a man in handcuffs, but not details have been released.



A person was shot early Thursday morning in southwest Atlanta, according to Atlanta police.

What we know:

The shooting happened around 1 a.m. on Cleveland Avenue near Interstate 85. Few details have been released about the victim's condition or what led to the shooting.

FOX 5 cameras captured officers placing a man in handcuffs at the scene.

What we don't know:

Police have not said whether that person has been charged or what role they may have played in the incident.

The investigation is ongoing. This is a developing story. Check back for updates.