1 person seriously injured in possible road rage shooting in NE Atlanta

A person is in the hospital after being shot overnight in northeast Atlanta.

Atlanta police officers found the victim near Plasters Avenue and Armour Drive.

Investigators believe a road rage incident may have resulted in gunfire, but it's not clear where it happened.

The victim was a passenger in a vehicle that was involved.

They were taken to a local hospital in serious condition.

No other information has been released at this time.

