1 person injured in house fire in DeKalb County

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  February 21, 2025 7:48am EST
DeKalb County
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Fire officials are working to determine the cause of a house fire that broke out Thursday night in the 3800 block of Springleaf Court in DeKalb County.

Emergency crews responded to the scene, where one person sustained minor burns and was transported to the hospital for treatment.

Authorities have not yet released details on what may have started the fire. The investigation remains ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for an update. 

  • This is an original FOX 5 Atlanta breaking news report. 

