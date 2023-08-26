1 person, 2 animals killed by early-morning house fire in Lawrenceville

Expand / Collapse search
Heat Advisory
until SUN 9:00 PM CDT, Cleburne County, Randolph County
Heat Advisory
from SAT 12:00 PM EDT until SAT 8:00 PM EDT, Stephens County, Franklin County, Hart County, Elbert County
Heat Advisory
until SUN 8:00 PM EDT, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Madison County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Upson County, Lamar County

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Lawrenceville
LAWRENCEVILLE - A woman and two animals are dead after an early-morning house fire on Tumble Wood Trail in Lawrenceville, according to the Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency Services. 

According to a press release, firefighters arrived at the single-family home at 6:21 a.m. and observed heavy fire. Bystanders told the firefighters that there was a possible victim inside. They quickly deployed multiple firehoses and made entry. Search teams located a deceased female inside a bedroom. Firefighters also found two family pets that were also dead.

Fire investigators determined the cause of the fire to be accidental. Three people were displaced by the fire. They are being helped by the American Red Cross.

The name of the deceased female has bot been released at this time. 

