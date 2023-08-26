1 person, 2 animals killed by early-morning house fire in Lawrenceville

article

A woman and two animals are dead after an early-morning house fire on Tumble Wood Trail in Lawrenceville, according to the Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency Services.

According to a press release, firefighters arrived at the single-family home at 6:21 a.m. and observed heavy fire. Bystanders told the firefighters that there was a possible victim inside. They quickly deployed multiple firehoses and made entry. Search teams located a deceased female inside a bedroom. Firefighters also found two family pets that were also dead.

Fire investigators determined the cause of the fire to be accidental. Three people were displaced by the fire. They are being helped by the American Red Cross.

The name of the deceased female has bot been released at this time.

