1 killed, 6 shot, including 7-year-old girl, at California funeral

Police in Tulare, Calif. are looking for a lone gunman who opened fire on a large gathering, killing one man and wounding five others, including a 7-year-old girl.

Tulare Police Sgt. Edward Hinojosa said a 23-year-old man was killed, and the girl was shot multiple times.

Police said the shooting was reported at 10:20 p.m. Wednesday, as a group of more than 50 people gathered following the burial of a man who died in a car crash.

Witnesses said a single person walked up and fired multiple rounds, Hinojosa said.

The scene was chaotic as officers arrived, and the entire department is helping investigate the crime scene, Hinojosa said.

Tulare is in the heart of the San Joaquin Valley and is about a three-hour drive from San Francisco.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.