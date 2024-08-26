1 killed, 1 injured in crash with tractor-trailer on I-75 Saturday

The Cobb County Police Department’s Special Operations Unit is investigating a fatal collision that occurred early Saturday morning on Interstrate 75 southbound, just north of Delk Road in Marietta.

The crash took place at approximately 2:27 a.m. Aug. 24. According to the initial investigation, a 2015 Freightliner Cascadia, towing two Great Dane van trailers and operated by a 46-year-old driver, was traveling south in the fourth lane from the left. A blue 2009 Nissan Altima, driven by 21-year-old Kejaunaye Rollins of Stone Mountain, was following the Freightliner. Rollins had a passenger, 28-year-old Anetrya Johnson of Jonesboro.

The Freightliner slowed due to traffic, and the Nissan collided with the rear of the second trailer. The impact caused the Nissan to rotate counterclockwise, leaving it partially in the fourth and fifth lanes.

Rollins sustained serious injuries and was transported to WellStar Kennestone Hospital. Johnson was also taken to WellStar Kennestone Hospital, where she was pronounced dead. The truck driver was not injured.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing. Authorities are asking anyone with information to contact the Cobb County Police Department at 770-499-3987.

The next of kin have been notified.