Building collapse in DC: Fifth worker freed from rubble

A worker who had been trapped for around 90 minutes after a building collapsed in Northwest D.C. on Thursday has been freed from "under about three floors of debris," according to fire officials.

D.C. fire and rescue officials said the worker is "conscious," but they did not elaborate on the extent of his injuries.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Four other workers were pulled from the rubble and taken to a local hospital shortly after crews arrived at the scene in the 900 block of Kennedy Street, Northwest at 3:30 p.m. Officials say their injuries are not life threatening.

READ MORE: 4 transported after pedestrian bridge collapses in Northeast DC

The structural collapse of the five-story building occurred as severe weather swept through the metropolitan region, including severe thunderstorms in the District proper.

Fire and rescue workers needed to use machines to clear away the debris and find the worker, but they were able to make contact with him while he was trapped.

READ MORE: DC area residents worry whether Miami building collapse could happen here

Fire and rescue officials say they responded to the scene "at the height of the storm."

D.C. officials are trying to determine what prompted the collapse, however, and they noted that they are in the preliminary phase of their investigation.





Advertisement