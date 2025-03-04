1 dead in fire at Whitfield County home
article
WHITFIELD COUNTY, Ga. - Authorities in Whitfield County are investigating after fatal house fire on Monday.
What we know:
Officials say firefighters were called to a home on Tunnel Hill Varnell Road at around 8:45 a.m. on Monday.
Authorities shared a photo of the completely destroyed single-family home on their Facebook page.
While details about the fire are limited, officials have confirmed that one death has been connected with the blaze.
What we don't know:
Authorities have not released the name of the individual found dead after the fire.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
The Source: Information for this report came from a Facebook post by the Whitfield County Fire Department.