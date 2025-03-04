Expand / Collapse search
1 dead in fire at Whitfield County home

By
Published  March 4, 2025 8:27am EST
Georgia
FOX 5 Atlanta
article

The aftermath of the fire (Whitefield County Fire Department)

WHITFIELD COUNTY, Ga. - Authorities in Whitfield County are investigating after fatal house fire on Monday.

What we know:

Officials say firefighters were called to a home on Tunnel Hill Varnell Road at around 8:45 a.m. on Monday.

Authorities shared a photo of the completely destroyed single-family home on their Facebook page.

While details about the fire are limited, officials have confirmed that one death has been connected with the blaze.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released the name of the individual found dead after the fire. 

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

The Source: Information for this report came from a Facebook post by the Whitfield County Fire Department. 

