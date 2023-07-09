1 dead after car crashes into construction vehicle head-on
ATLANTA - Atlanta officials are investigating a fatal crash at the intersection of Byron Drive SW and Sylvan Road SW.
The Accident Investigations Unit said a car collided with an excavator early Sunday morning, killing the driver of the car.
Investigators found that the driver of the car drove into a closed construction zone equipped with road signs.
There were no construction workers working on that site during the time of the accident, so no one else was injured.
This investigation remains ongoing.