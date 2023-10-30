1 dead, 1 injured after being struck by car in Buckhead area

One person is dead and another person is recovering from injuries after being struck by a vehicle in the 260 block of Pharr Road in the Buckhead area shortly before 11:30 p.m. Oct. 29.

Police say that a Toyota Camry was traveling east on Pharr Road and that the pedestrians were crossing from the north side of the road to the south side when the collision occurred.

The driver stayed on scene. It is not known if the driver is facing charges. The investigation is ongoing at this time, according to Atlanta police.