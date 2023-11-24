1 dead, 1 in custody after stabbing during domestic dispute in Dalton

One man is dead and another is under arrest after an early morning domestic dispute ended in a stabbing on Black Friday, according to Dalton police.

William Holmes, 43, of Whitfield County was arrested after the incident and is being charged with murder.

It happened at a residence off Patton Street around 2:30 a.m. According to authorities, Holmes was at the scene escorting a woman who was there to collect belongings from an ex-boyfriend. During this exchange, an argument began and when it escalated, Holmes got out of a vehicle and joined the argument and a fight broke out in the yard in front of the residence. During this fight, police say Holmes stabbed the victim, who died at the scene from his injuries.

Police are not identifying the victim at this time pending notification of his family.

After the stabbing, police say Holmes fled the scene in a vehicle.

Dalton Police Department officers learned Holmes had also been injured in the fight. Officers also learned the make and model of the vehicle Holmes was in and sent that information out to the 911 dispatch center. A short time afterward, he was stopped by Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office deputies. He was apparently headed towards Murray County to be treated at the hospital there. Instead, he was taken to Hamilton Medical Center where his laceration was treated before being released into police custody to be interviewed.

This incident is still being investigated by DPD detectives, and they say further charges are possible.