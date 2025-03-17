1 dead, 1 in custody after late-night shooting in Paulding County

The Brief Fatal shooting: Deputies responded to a late-night shooting on Cumberland Way and found a male victim dead from a gunshot wound. Suspect in custody: The alleged shooter surrendered peacefully, exiting the home with his hands raised. Investigation ongoing: Detectives urge anyone with information to call the Paulding County Sheriff’s Tip Line at (770) 443-3047 or use the Paulding Sheriff Mobile App.



A man is dead and another is in custody following a late-night shooting in Paulding County, according to Paulding County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies responded to a 911 call shortly after 10 p.m. on Cumberland Way, where a third-party caller reported an assault with a deadly weapon. Upon arrival, authorities discovered a male victim with a fatal gunshot wound.

The suspect, who was inside the home, emerged with his hands raised and was immediately taken into custody by deputies without incident.

The Paulding County Sheriff’s Criminal Investigations Division (CID) is leading the investigation as detectives work to uncover the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

Authorities are asking anyone with information to contact the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office Tip Line at (770) 443-3047 or submit a tip through the Paulding Sheriff Mobile App.