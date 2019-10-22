1 arrested in shooting at DeKalb County apartment complex

The DeKalb County Police Department have arrested one suspect alleged to be involved in a shooting at a Covington apartment complex.

Officers were called to the Enclave at Covington apartments on the 3900 block of Covington Highway around 9:45 Monday night after reports of a person shot. At the scene, law enforcement found a man, identified as 40-year-old Artagious Clarke, dead on a back porch of one of the apartments.

Nearby on the same block, officers found 27-year-old Steven Carter at a Texaco gas station with a gunshot wound to his leg.

After an investigation, detectives say that the shooting happened during a drug transaction between Clarke and Carter that turned into Carter attempting to robbing Clarke. During that altercation, police say Clarke and Carter shot each other, killing one and injuring the other.

Carter, who has been recovering in the hospital, is now in custody at the DeKalb County Jail. He's been charged with felony murder and armed robbery.