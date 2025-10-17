Shooting at Mableton gas station leads to arrest of 18-year-old

article

The Brief An officer saw a shooting happen early Friday at a gas station on Mableton Parkway. One suspect, 18-year-old Jarion Howard, was arrested after a short chase; another person got away. No one was hurt, and police are still looking for more information about what happened.



Police say an officer happened to be driving by a gas station in Mableton early Friday morning when he saw a shooting taking place in the parking lot. It happened just before 1 a.m. at the station on Mableton Parkway.

What they're saying:

According to police, two armed people ran away when the officer tried to step in. During the chase, the officer fired his gun but no one was hurt. One of the suspects, 18-year-old Jarion Howard, was caught soon after. The other person got away.

Investigators say the people who were shot at left before officers could talk to them, and no injuries have been reported.

What's next:

Howard is now facing several charges, including reckless conduct and tampering with evidence, while detectives continue to search for the second person.