'1.5 million people projected': Atlanta's airport ramps up for Fourth of July travel

Experts are predicting that this Fourth of July will be the busiest holiday for travel since before the pandemic.

As many are expected to go out of town officials warn to get to the airport early to avoid any delays.

"If we see the 1.5 million people projected then this will be the busiest holiday period since the pandemic began," Hartsfield Jackson Spokesperson Andrew Gobeil said.

Gobeil expects this Fourth of July holiday to be the busiest for the airport.

"We expect to see mornings or afternoons to be the busiest where people are coming before or after work. We expect Friday to be especially busy. Monday is going to be especially busy," Gobeil said.

The TSA is also gearing up for bigger crowds. Officials are suggesting to give yourself time to get to the airport and make your flight.

"Get here inside the airport and not driving to the airport or trying to park your car. Actually, get here to the airport at least two hours prior to your departure time," Gobeil said.

Gobeil said this time last year traffic was slow and many restaurants and businesses inside were shuttered because of the pandemic.

This year it’s different and officials are working to be 100 percent open.

"The general manager of the airport sent a memo to all of our concessionaires saying he expected them to be back open by august first. We are confident they will be. We have worked with them throughout the pandemic. We will work with our partners and that’s what we are, partners. We will work to keep this engine running," Gobeil said.

AS you pack your bags to head out of town there’s something else you must remember.

"Mask are still required. They are required in the airport and they are required on the aircrafts as well. Make sure you have the mask," Gobeil said.

The mask mandate is not just for planes but includes buses, trains, and other forms of public transportation.

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

_____

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Advertisement

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.