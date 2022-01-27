Today's mortgage refinance rates edge up, but still at money-saving levels | Jan. 27, 2022

Our goal here at Credible Operations, Inc., NMLS Number 1681276, referred to as "Credible" below, is to give you the tools and confidence you need to improve your finances. Although we do promote products from our partner lenders, all opinions are our own.

Check out the mortgage refinancing rates for Jan. 27, 2022, which are up from yesterday. (iStock)

Based on data compiled by Credible, current mortgage refinance rates rose slightly across all terms compared to yesterday.

30-year fixed-rate refinance: 3.690%, up from 3.625%, +0.065

20-year fixed-rate refinance: 3.375%, up from 3.250%, +0.125

15-year fixed-rate refinance: 2.875%, up from 2.750%, +0.125

10-year fixed-rate refinance: 2.875%, up from 2.750%, +0.125

After holding steady for the past few days, mortgage refinance rates rose across all terms today, in keeping with mortgage experts’ predictions that rates will continue rising in 2022. But there’s good news for homeowners who took out their mortgages prior to the pandemic. Mortgage rates in 2019 and before were much higher, so homeowners with older mortgages can still realize significant interest savings by refinancing into one of today’s mortgage rates.

Current 30-year fixed refinance rates

The current rate for a 30-year fixed-rate refinance is 3.690%. This is up from yesterday. Refinancing a 30-year mortgage into a new 30-year mortgage could lower your interest rate, but may not have much effect on your total interest costs or monthly payment. Refinancing a shorter term mortgage into a 30-year refinance could result in a lower monthly payment but higher total interest costs.

Current 20-year fixed refinance rates

The current rate for a 20-year fixed-rate refinance is 3.375%. This is up from yesterday. By refinancing a 30-year loan into a 20-year refinance, you could secure a lower interest rate and reduce total interest costs over the life of your mortgage. But you may get a higher monthly payment.

Current 15-year fixed refinance rates

The current rate for a 15-year fixed-rate refinance is 2.875%. This is up from yesterday. A 15-year refinance could be a good choice for homeowners looking to strike a balance between lowering interest costs and retaining a manageable monthly payment.

Current 10-year fixed refinance rates

The current rate for a 10-year fixed-rate refinance is 2.875%. This is up from yesterday. A 10-year refinance will help you may off your mortgage sooner and maximize your interest savings. But you could also end up with a bigger monthly mortgage payment.

How much equity do I need to refinance my home?

When you apply for a refinance mortgage, lenders will consider how much equity you currently have in your home. If you don’t meet the lender’s equity requirements, you may not qualify for a refinance with that lender.

Requirements can vary from lender to lender, and depend on the type of refinance you’re doing — rate-and-term vs. cash-out refinance.

For a rate-and-term refinance, you may be able to qualify with as little as 5% home equity. But your lender will likely require you to purchase private mortgage insurance. Most lenders will prefer a loan-to-value ratio of at least 20% — meaning the amount you owe on your mortgage is no more than 80% of your home’s total value.

Generally, for a cash-out refinance, most lenders will want to see that you have a loan-to-value ratio, or LTV, of at least 20%. But some lenders may be flexible if you have good credit, a history of on-time bill payments and are willing to accept a higher interest rate.

To calculate your loan-to-value ratio, simply divide your loan balance by the current value of your home. For example, if your home’s value is $350,000 and you owe $325,000, your LTV is just under 93% — and you may have difficulty qualifying for a refinance.

How to get your lowest mortgage refinance rate

If you’re interested in refinancing your mortgage, improving your credit score and paying down any other debt could secure you a lower rate . It’s also a good idea to compare rates from different lenders if you're hoping to refinance so you can find the best rate for your situation.

Borrowers can save $1,500 on average over the life of their loan by shopping for just one additional rate quote, and an average of $3,000 by comparing five rate quotes, according to research from Freddie Mac .

How does Credible calculate refinance rates?

Changing economic conditions, central bank policy decisions, investor sentiment and other factors influence the movement of mortgage refinance rates. Credible average mortgage refinance rates are calculated based on information provided by partner lenders who pay compensation to Credible.

The rates assume a borrower has a 740 credit score and is borrowing a conventional loan for a single-family home that will be their primary residence. The rates also assume no (or very low) discount points and a down payment of 20%.

Credible mortgage refinance rates will only give you an idea of current average rates. The rate you receive can vary based on a number of factors.

When is it worth it to refinance?

Refinancing a mortgage can be a great way to save money. But it’s not always the best move for every homeowner.

People refinance for a number of reasons, including to get a lower interest rate, change their monthly payment amount and lower their interest costs. Generally, if you can lower your interest rate by at least 0.75%, refinancing might be a good move.

Here’s an example of how refinancing can save you money: If you refinance your 30-year, $300,000 loan at 4% into a new 30-year loan with a 3.25% interest rate, you’ll lower your monthly payment from $1,432 to $1,306. That’s a monthly savings of $126, which adds up to $45,360 over the life of the mortgage.

But before you refinance, be sure to weigh closing costs, and calculate how long it will take before your savings from the refinance cover the expenses of refinancing.

