Seeking a mortgage deal? Look to mid-length repayment terms today | Oct. 15, 2021

Check out the mortgage rates for Oct. 15, 2021, which are a mixed bag compared to yesterday. (iStock)

Based on data compiled by Credible, mortgage rates rose for the longest and shortest repayment terms since yesterday, while holding steady for middle terms.

30-year fixed mortgage rates: 3.000%, up from 2.990%, +0.010

20-year fixed mortgage rates: 2.750%, unchanged

15-year fixed mortgage rates: 2.250%, unchanged

10-year fixed mortgage rates: 2.250%, up from 2.125%, +0.125

Rates last updated on Oct. 15, 2021. These rates are based on the assumptions shown here . Actual rates may vary.

What this means: Today, 30-year mortgage rates returned to 3% — they’ve been at that level or higher for four days this week. Meanwhile, 10-year rates, which are typically the lowest, climbed to their highest level of the week. Homebuyers looking for a mortgage deal may want to look to 20-year rates, which haven’t budged for eight straight days. Those who can swing a slightly higher monthly payment may also consider 15-year rates.

Looking at today’s mortgage refinance rates

Today’s mortgage refinance rates remained largely unchanged since yesterday, with the exception of 30-year rates, which edged back up to 3%. If you’re considering refinancing an existing home, check out what refinance rates look like:

30-year fixed refinance rates: 3.000%, up from 2.990%, +0.010

20-year fixed refinance rates: 2.750%, unchanged

15-year fixed refinance rates: 2.250%, unchanged

10-year fixed refinance rates: 2.125%, unchanged

Fixed vs. adjustable-rate mortgages: How they affect interest costs

Mortgage interest rates can be fixed (meaning they remain the same for the life of your loan) or variable (the rate can change after an initial period). The type of mortgage you choose will affect your interest rate.

Interest rates for fixed-rate mortgages tend to be higher than the initial interest rate for adjustable-rate mortgages, or ARMs. But they don’t change, so you’ll know at the beginning of your loan exactly how much interest you’ll pay over the life of your mortgage.

Initial interest rates for ARMs are typically lower than fixed-rate mortgages. But after the end of an introductory period, your interest rate will change — and it could increase significantly. Introductory periods can vary from several months to a year or a few years. After the introductory period, your interest rate will be based on an index your lender specifies. ARMs may or may not cap how much your interest rate can increase.

It’s common for homeowners with adjustable-rate mortgages to refinance into fixed-rate loans when their introductory period is about to end.

Current mortgage rates

Today’s average mortgage rate is 2.563%, which is slightly higher than the average rate at this time last week.

The current interest rate for a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage is 3.000%. This is up from yesterday. Thirty years is the most common repayment term for mortgages because 30-year mortgages typically give you a lower monthly payment. But they also typically come with higher interest rates, meaning you’ll ultimately pay more in interest over the life of the loan.

The current interest rate for a 20-year fixed-rate mortgage is 2.750%. This is the same as yesterday. Shortening your repayment term by just 10 years can mean you’ll get a lower interest rate — and pay less in total interest over the life of the loan.

The current interest rate for a 15-year fixed-rate mortgage is 2.250%. This is the same as yesterday. Fifteen-year mortgages are the second most common mortgage term. A 15-year mortgage may help you get a lower rate than a 30-year term — and pay less interest over the life of the loan — while keeping monthly payments manageable.

The current interest rate for a 10-year fixed-rate mortgage is 2.250%. This is up from yesterday. Although less common than 30-year and 15-year mortgages, a 10-year fixed-rate mortgage typically gives you lower interest rates and lifetime interest costs, but a higher monthly mortgage payment.

How Credible mortgage rates are calculated

Changing economic conditions, central bank policy decisions, investor sentiment and other factors influence the movement of mortgage rates. Credible average mortgage rates and mortgage refinance rates are calculated based on information provided by partner lenders who pay compensation to Credible.

The rates assume a borrower has a 740 credit score and is borrowing a conventional loan for a single-family home that will be their primary residence. The rates also assume no (or very low) discount points and a down payment of 20%.

Credible mortgage rates will only give you an idea of current average rates. The rate you receive can vary based on a number of factors.

How mortgage rates have changed

Today, mortgage rates are mostly the same as this time last week.

30-year fixed mortgage rates: 3.000%, up from 2.990% last week, +0.010

20-year fixed mortgage rates: 2.750%, the same as last week

15-year fixed mortgage rates: 2.250%, the same as last week

10-year fixed mortgage rates: 2.250%, the same as last week

What are mortgage points?

To understand what mortgage points are and how they work, it’s helpful to keep in mind that charging interest is the main way lenders make money. When you get a low interest rate and pay less interest, your lender makes less money off your mortgage than they would if they charged you a higher interest rate.

Points — also called discount points — are a way for lenders to make money while still giving you a lower interest rate. Points are upfront charges you pay at closing in exchange for a lower interest rate. They increase your closing costs but can lower your interest expense over the life of the loan.

Generally, one point is equal to 1% of the loan amount, although that can vary. How much each point will lower your interest rate depends on the lender, the type of mortgage and the mortgage market in the area where you’re buying.

Here’s an example of how mortgage points can work:

You apply for a $200,000 mortgage at 4% interest.

Your lender charges you two discount points.

Each point is equal to 1% of your loan amount and lowers your interest rate by 0.25%.

You pay your lender $4,000 at closing.

Your lender reduces your interest rate by 0.50% to 3.50%.

Points may be a good option if you know you’re going to be in your home for a long time and will be able to recoup the extra closing costs and enjoy the interest savings. Points may also be a way to get a lower interest rate if your credit isn’t strong enough to qualify for a low rate.

Looking to lower your home insurance rate?

A home insurance policy can help cover unexpected costs you may incur during homeownership, such as structural damage and destruction or stolen personal property. Coverage can vary widely among insurers, so it’s wise to shop around and compare policy quotes.

Have a finance-related question, but don't know who to ask? Email The Credible Money Expert at moneyexpert@credible.com and your question might be answered by Credible in our Money Expert column.

