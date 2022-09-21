Thousands have won South Carolina’s lottery this month; here’s how they did it

The good news — it seems that many South Carolinians have cracked the formula to winning the lottery. The not-so-great news — winners will take home a much smaller portion after the money is divvied up.

South Carolina Education officials said, for the fourth time this month, thousands of players of the state’s lottery Pick 3 game have won using a very simple numerical sequence.

More than 33,000 people have won in all.

RELATED: Mega Millions jackpot winners come forward; Two people to split $1.34B prize

On September 10 and 17, the winning numbers were 0-0-0. On September 13, the winning numbers were 1-1-1. On September 6, the winning numbers were 2-2-2.

While lottery officials said the identical number sequence is the most played, it’s unusual for it to be the winning formula this many times in one month.

Officials call the move "unprecedented," saying the winnings totaled $8.3 million.

Depending on the ticket price, winners took home either $200 or $500 per play.

RELATED: Woman wins $100K lottery twice in 2 years

"It’s a first for us at the Lottery and incredibly exciting for our Pick 3 players," spokesperson Holli Armstrong told FOX Television Stations. "If you compare this unprecedented stretch of 12 days to the same time last year, it’s more than nine times the number of Pick 3 straight play wins."

Winners have 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim their prizes.

This story was reported from Los Angeles.





