FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried to leave Bahamas for US after agreeing to be extradited

By Bradford Betz and Marta Dhanis
Published 
Updated 6:45PM
NASSAU, BAHAMAS - DECEMBER 21: FTX co-founder Sam Bankman-Fried is escorted out of the Magistrate's Court on December 21, 2022 in Nassau, Bahamas. The former crypto billionaire is preparing to be extradited to the US from the Bahamas to face charges

Sam Bankman-Fried, the disgraced founder of the now-collapsed cryptocurrency exchange FTX, will department from The Bahamas for the United States early Wednesday evening after agreeing to be extradited, authorities said. 

The announcement from The Bahamas’ Office of the Attorney General comes hours after Bankman-Fried told a Bahamian court he has agreed to be extradited to the U.S. to face criminal charges related to last month’s collapse of FTX

Bankman-Fried appeared at a Magistrate's Court and was expected to head to Odyssey Aviation to return to the United States, Bahamian news organization Our News reported.

SAM BANKMAN-FRIED'S EXTRADITION HEARING SET FOR WEDNESDAY

Bahamian authorities arrested Bankman-Fried last week at the request of the U.S. government. U.S. prosecutors allege he played a central role in the rapid collapse of FTX and hid its problems from the public and investors. The Securities and Exchange Commission said Bankman-Fried illegally used investors' money to buy real estate on behalf of himself and his family.

Bankman-Fried was denied bail Friday after a Bahamian judge ruled that he posed a flight risk. Once he's back in the U.S., Bankman-Fried's attorney can request that he be released on bail. 

Bankman-Fried is expected to have his first court appearance in the Southern District of New York. The 30-year-old could potentially spend the rest of his life in jail.

FOX Business' Greg Norman and The Associated Press contributed to this report.