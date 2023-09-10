Arkansas woman nearly gifts winning lottery ticket to ex-father-in-law

article

An Arkansas woman nearly lost out on a lottery prize after she almost gifted the winning ticket to her ex-father-in-law.

Paula Penn of Texarkana said she was stunned when she won $75,000 from the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery earlier this month.

She had won on the $3 $75,000 Jewels instant ticket.

Penn said she had bought some scratch-off tickets for her ex-father-in law as a birthday gift. But she kept one ticket to herself because she realized all the purchased tickets would not fit in his birthday envelope.

"That ticket really stood out to me because of the diamonds on it," Penn said in a news release. "I love diamond mining in my spare time."

Penn was at work when she discovered that she was the winner.

"I asked my boss and co-workers to confirm the win, and the owner gave me permission to leave for the day to come to Little Rock to redeem my prize," Penn added.

"My ex-father-in-law is definitely going to get a kick out of this story," she continued.

Penn said she plans to pay off her debt and take a vacation later this year with her winnings.

"I can also quit my second job as an Uber driver," she added.

This story was reported from Los Angeles.