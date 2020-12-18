Expand / Collapse search

Playoff semifinals recap

ATLANTA - It is the penultimate Friday night of HIGH 5 Sports and Georgia’s high school football season.

Despite it cooling off, the state semifinals were hot.

It was the battle to get into the big one… the state finals and a chance to be state champions.

The HIGH 5 Sports team breaks down the plays and the brackets.

Class AAAAAAA

Lowndes - 14 vs Collins Hill - 31

Grayson - 28 vs. Norcross - 0

Class AAAAAA

Valdosta - 26 vs. Buford - 45

Westlake - 14  vs Lee County - 35

Class AAAAA

Coffee - 17 vs Cartersville - 24 - Team of the Week

Jones County - 28 vs Warner Robins - 56

Class AAAA

Jefferson - 42 vs Benedictine Christian - 35

Marist - 42 vs. Bainbridge - 0

Class AAA

Oconee County - 21 vs. Greater Atlanta Christian - 20 - Game of the Week 

Crisp County vs. Pierce County

Who is going on to the finals in Class 7A, 6A, 5A, 4A

Class AA

Rabun County - 17 vs. Callaway - 41

Jefferson County - 0 vs. Fitzgerald - 24

Class A-Private

Prince Avenue Christian - 50 vs. Wesleyan - 7

Calvary Day - 7 vs. Trinity - 17

Class A-Public

Irvin - 44 vs. Metter - 10

Clinch County - 0 vs Brooks County - 42

Who is going on to the finals in Class 3A, 2A, A-Public, A-Private

