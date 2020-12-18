Playoff semifinals recap
ATLANTA - It is the penultimate Friday night of HIGH 5 Sports and Georgia’s high school football season.
Despite it cooling off, the state semifinals were hot.
It was the battle to get into the big one… the state finals and a chance to be state champions.
The HIGH 5 Sports team breaks down the plays and the brackets.
Class AAAAAAA
Lowndes - 14 vs Collins Hill - 31
Grayson - 28 vs. Norcross - 0
Class AAAAAA
Valdosta - 26 vs. Buford - 45
Westlake - 14 vs Lee County - 35
Class AAAAA
Coffee - 17 vs Cartersville - 24 - Team of the Week
Jones County - 28 vs Warner Robins - 56
Class AAAA
Jefferson - 42 vs Benedictine Christian - 35
Marist - 42 vs. Bainbridge - 0
Class AAA
Oconee County - 21 vs. Greater Atlanta Christian - 20 - Game of the Week
Crisp County vs. Pierce County
Class AA
Rabun County - 17 vs. Callaway - 41
Jefferson County - 0 vs. Fitzgerald - 24
Class A-Private
Prince Avenue Christian - 50 vs. Wesleyan - 7
Calvary Day - 7 vs. Trinity - 17
Class A-Public
Irvin - 44 vs. Metter - 10
Clinch County - 0 vs Brooks County - 42