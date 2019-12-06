HIGH 5 Highlights: Playoff semifinals in review

And then there were two.

After this week's semifinal games, just two teams remain in each class for the quest for state championship glory.

Obviously the team that has an "in your face" play call made it through to the 'ship.

But who else will be playing for the big hardware? Let's take a trip around the High 5 coverage area for highlights.

Starting with our Game of the Week: Sandy Creek 28, Oconee County 35

Blessed Trinity 46, Woodward Academy 21

Harrison 35, Dacula 7

Allatoona 17, Richmond Hill 14 (OT)

Greater Atlanta Christian 18, Cedar Grove 28

Brooks County 39, Callaway 35

Buford 29, Jones County 0

Marietta 42, Parkview 31

Eagle's Landing Christian 21, Holy Innocents' Episcopal 7

Wesleyan 56, Fellowship Christian 20

So, we have good news and bad news.

The good? State championship games next week!

The bad? Only one more week of High 5 football.

Here's how it'll shake out.