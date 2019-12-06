Expand / Collapse search

HIGH 5 Highlights: Playoff semifinals in review

By
Published 
High 5 Sports
FOX 5 Atlanta

And then there were two.

After this week's semifinal games, just two teams remain in each class for the quest for state championship glory.

Obviously the team that has an "in your face" play call made it through to the 'ship.

But who else will be playing for the big hardware? Let's take a trip around the High 5 coverage area for highlights.

Starting with our Game of the Week: Sandy Creek 28, Oconee County 35 

Blessed Trinity 46, Woodward Academy 21

Blessed Trinity at Woodward Academy

Woodward and Blessed Trinity in the 4-A Bracket. The two-time defending champs were in control early.

Harrison 35, Dacula 7

Harrison vs Dacula

The 6-A semifinal between the Harrison Hoyas and the Dacula Falcons.

Allatoona 17, Richmond Hill 14 (OT)

Allatoona vs Richmond Hill

On the other side of the 6-A Bracket is Allatoona versus Richmond Hill.

Greater Atlanta Christian 18, Cedar Grove 28

GAC vs Cedar Grove

GAC and Cedar Grove are in the 3-A Bracket.

Brooks County 39, Callaway 35

Brooks County vs Callaway

In the 2-A semifinals, the Callaway Cavaliers hosted the Brooks County Trojans.

Buford 29, Jones County 0

Buford vs. Jones County

In the 5-A semifinals, the Buford Wolves were at Jones County to take on the Greyhounds.

Marietta 42, Parkview 31

Marietta vs. Parkview

It’s a big boy matchup in 7-A with the Marietta Blue Devils at the Big Orange Jungle to face the Parkview Panthers.

Eagle's Landing Christian 21, Holy Innocents' Episcopal 7

ELCA vs. Holy Innocents

Eagles Landing Christian versus Holy Innocents in the Class-A Private Bracket.

Wesleyan 56, Fellowship Christian 20

Wesleyan vs Fellowship Christian

Class-A Private semifinal between Wesleyan and Fellowship Christian.

So, we have good news and bad news. 

The good? State championship games next week!

The bad? Only one more week of High 5 football.

Here's how it'll shake out.