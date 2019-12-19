Harrison Hoyas are the High 5 Team of the Year

Here at High 5, we're always willing to give a hand for an undefeated season.

That's why we rewarded the 15-0 Harrison Hoyas with a big hand (trophy).

The Hoyas defeated Allatoona 20-7 for the Class AAAAAA crown after a rain-soaked affair at Georgia State Stadium Friday night. It was the first state title in school history.

Their state title was the fourth in Cobb County history, and they were the first squad to go 15-0 in Cobb County history.

Former Hoya quarterback and now-Heisman finalist Justin Fields was even in attendance for the pep rally.