Tyler Hanes to star in "Holiday Inn" at Sandy Springs Perfoming Arts Center

Tyler Hanes on Good Day Atlanta: He starred as Rum Tum Tugger in Broadway revival of "Cats." He's also been in "Hairspray," "On The Town" and "A Chorus Line."

Now, Tyler Hanes who grew up in Marietta is back home for the new Irving Berlin musical "Holiday Inn."

Tyler Hanes stops by Good Day Atlanta to update on his career and has more on the upcoming show at the Byers Theatre at the Sandy Springs Performing Arts Center.

