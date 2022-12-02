Tinsel Tavern brings holiday spirit to The Battery

The Atlanta Braves may be the biggest stars around The Battery, but the team has a little competition right now. And while we’re not sure if the person in question can swing a bat, we know he can lead a team and literally fly around the world!

We’re talking about Santa Claus, of course, who’s expected to be a regular visitor to the brand-new holiday pop-up bar Tinsel Tavern, located inside Live! at The Battery. Tinsel Tavern is exactly what you think it is: mounds and mounds of glittering tinsel, strings of twinkling lights, and a bar serving up merry and bright seasonal cocktails and small plates of food. In other words, it’s the place Santa hangs out after a long day in the workshop! Tinsel Tavern just opened this week, and will remain open through Christmas Eve.

The team at Live! at The Battery says guests should expect some particularly festive theme nights during the pop-up’s run (we heard rumors of an Ugly Sweater Night…), and every Sunday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. is Family Day, during which kids can visit Santa and enjoy some holiday activities.

Live! at the Battery is located at 825 Battery Avenue Southeast, Suite 610, and Tinsel Tavern opens at 4:00 p.m. daily. For more information on Tinsel Tavern, click here.

Of course, as soon as we heard about Tinsel Tavern, we knew we needed to book a table and experience the over-the-top spectacle of it all! So, we did — click the video player in this article to check it out!