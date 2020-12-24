Three World War II veterans prepare to celebrate 100th birthdays

Living to see your 100th birthday is a remarkable and somewhat rare feat.

But three seniors at DayBreak Village senior living in Kennesaw are close to joining the select few who have live to see through an entire century.

"I didn't think I'd live to be 21," World War II veteran Vernon Frame said.

This Christmas will be extra special for Frame, a former master sergeant in the military, who will be turning 100 years old.

He's joining fellow resident and World War II vet Arvel Buck who reached the milestone back on December 9th.

And they aren't the only two who will hit the century mark at the assisted living facility.

Phil Wright, another World War II vet will turn 100 this upcoming April.

DayBreak Village senior living director of operations Sarah Chapman says it's an honor to care for three veterans who risked their lives for you and me.

"We are so close," Chapman said. "They're our family. We are their family. It's unbelievable to hear their stories and what they went through. It's a privilege to take care of these three strong and courageous men."