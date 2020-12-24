Expand / Collapse search
Winter Weather Advisory
from THU 1:00 PM EST until FRI 1:00 AM EST, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County
5
Flash Flood Watch
from THU 6:00 AM EST until THU 6:00 PM EST, Rabun County
Wind Advisory
until THU 6:00 PM CST, Cleburne County, Randolph County
Winter Weather Advisory
from THU 4:00 PM EST until FRI 4:00 AM EST, Clay County
Special Weather Statement
until THU 4:15 PM EST, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Madison County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Henry County

Three World War II veterans prepare to celebrate 100th birthdays

By
Published 
Good Day Atlanta
FOX 5 Atlanta

World War II veterans turn 100th birthdays

Three veterans are accomplishing a remarkable and somewhat rare feat as they prepare to celebrate their 100th birthdays.

KENNESAW, Ga. - Living to see your 100th birthday is a remarkable and somewhat rare feat.

But three seniors at DayBreak Village senior living in Kennesaw are close to joining the select few who have live to see through an entire century.

"I didn't think I'd live to be 21," World War II veteran Vernon Frame said.

This Christmas will be extra special for Frame, a former master sergeant in the military, who will be turning 100 years old.

He's joining fellow resident and World War II vet Arvel Buck who reached the milestone back on December 9th.

And they aren't the only two who will hit the century mark at the assisted living facility.

Phil Wright, another World War II vet will turn 100 this upcoming April.

DayBreak Village senior living director of operations Sarah Chapman says it's an honor to care for three veterans who risked their lives for you and me.

"We are so close," Chapman said. "They're our family. We are their family. It's unbelievable to hear their stories and what they went through. It's a privilege to take care of these three strong and courageous men."