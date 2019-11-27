Thanksgiving leftover recipes with Mary Moore from Cook's Warehouse

It's then day after Thanksgiving...and your fridge is probably just as full as you are. But don't worry -- just because they're called "leftovers" doesn't mean those turkey trimmings can't become something just as mouth-watering as yesterday's feast.

We spent some time at the Cook's Warehouse at Ansley Mall in Midtown, getting some "leftover lessons" with founder and CEO Mary Moore. Click the video player in this article to see how Mary transformed yesterday's feast into today's Turkey Tetrazzini and Turkey Wontons! See recipes below.

Turkey Tetrazzini with Thanksgiving Leftovers

Some say this dish is named after the Italian opera star Luisa Tetrazzini. Invented circa 1908–1910 by Ernest Arbogast, the chef at the Palace Hotel in San Francisco where Tetrazzini was a long-time resident. Others believe it was created at the Knickerbocker Hotel in New York City. My introduction was by my grandmother Mimi who would occasionally make it for our family dinners. It was always a favorite so I’m happy to bring you my Thanksgiving leftover inspiration for this dish.

12 ounces spaghetti, broken in half

2 Tbsp butter

1 small sweet onion, diced

2 stalks celery, diced

3 cloves garlic, minced

3 Tbsp Sherry

1 can (10.5oz) cream of mushroom soup

2/3 cup milk

3 cups leftover cooked turkey, chopped

2 cups leftover Mom’s pea & asparagus casserole

½ cup freshly grated Parmesan cheese

1 c panko crumbs

½ cup grated Parmesan cheese

2 Tbsp fresh parsley, chopped

2 tsp smoked paprika

3 Tbsp butter, melted

1. Preheat oven to 375*F.

2. Cook spaghetti in boiling water until al dente (flexibly but with a little firmness).

3. Lightly butter a 9x13 baking dish.

4. Melt 2 Tbsp butter in a heavy saucepan over medium heat, add onions, celery and garlic. Season with salt and pepper and cook until onions are translucent.

5. Add the sherry and stir briefly.

6. Add the cream of mushroom soup and milk and stir until well mixed and thickened.

7. In a large mixing bowl, combine the cooked spaghetti, chopped turkey, pea & asparagus casserole, cream of mushroom mixture, and ½ c Parmesan.

8. In a separate bowl, toss together the panko crumbs, ½ cup Parmesan, Parsley and paprika. Pour the melted butter over the mix and stir until well combined.

9. Pour the turkey mixture into the prepared baking dish, evenly top with the panko mix and cover with aluminum foil.



Chef Virginia Willis’ Sweet Potato Gratin with Herb Crumble

Serves 8

3 large sweet potatoes

½ cup coarsely chopped pecans

½ cup whole wheat pastry flour, plus more for your hands

2 tablespoons freshly grated Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese

½ teaspoon baking powder

¼ teaspoon fine sea salt, plus more for seasoning

¼ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper, plus more for seasoning

3 tablespoons 2 percent milk

1 tablespoon pure olive oil

1 tablespoon chopped fresh sage

1 teaspoon firmly packed dark brown sugar

1/8 teaspoon freshly grated nutmeg

Preheat the oven to 400°F. Line a rimmed baking sheet with a silicone mat or parchment paper. (This will help with cleanup.) Spray a 2-quart shallow baking dish with nonstick cooking spray. Set aside.

Using a fork, pierce the sweet potatoes in several places and place on the prepared baking sheet. Bake until fork-tender, about 50 minutes. Remove to a rack to cool.

When the potatoes are almost tender, prepare the topping: In a small bowl, combine the chopped pecans, flour, Parmesan, baking powder, salt, and pepper. Stir to combine. Add the milk, oil, and sage. Stir until well combined. Set aside.

When the sweet potatoes are cool enough to handle, peel the potatoes, discarding the skin. Place the pulp in large bowl. Add the brown sugar and nutmeg. Season with salt and pepper. Smash the potatoes with a potato masher until chunky.

Transfer the sweet potatoes to the prepared baking dish. Lightly flour your hands and crumble the topping in small, cherry size pieces on top of the sweet potatoes. Transfer to the oven and bake until golden brown, about 30 minutes. Serve immediately.

Calories 98 Fat 7 g Carbs 7 g Fiber 1 g Protein 2 g

