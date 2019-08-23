Rotimi talks final season of 'Power' and upcoming Atlanta performance

Actor and music artist Rotimi who plays "Dre" on the hit STARZ's show "Power" stops by Good Day Atlanta to discuss sixth and final season.

Rotimi dishes on some things to expect in the series finale of the show, and also talks about some music and movies he's working on.

Rotimi says he's been casted for a role in the "Coming to America" sequel, and it's a different role from his part in "Power."

He also has an upcoming performance at Masquerade on August 26.

For more information on Rotimi and tickets to his upcoming performance click here.

For more information on Power click here.