Recipe: Pumpkin & Tomato with Olives & Feta

This dish is inspired by my Mama’s love of olives and feta cheese – there’s not one holiday where we don’t have olives of any kind on the table. I also love different uses of pumpkin beyond the traditional pie.

This dish blends those two ideas together, and over the last few years, has become a requested holiday dish. I usually use a jar of our family’s homemade canned tomatoes, but canned San Marzanos work wonderfully as well. Fresh marjoram is the most underappreciated and underutilized fresh herb in my opinion; it marries the pumpkin and tomato seamlessly. While pumpkins are my preference for this dish, butternut, delicata or acorn squash are sublime substitutes.

Ingredients (serves 6-8)

1 2½-3 pound sugar pumpkin, peeled and cut longways into ½-inch pieces

3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

4-5 garlic cloves, peeled and finely chopped

28-ounce can whole peeled tomatoes

1 teaspoon Kosher salt

⅓ cup pitted Kalamata olives

4-5 ounces French feta cheese (or other soft feta)

1½ tablespoons fresh marjoram leaves

Freshly cracked black pepper to taste

Directions