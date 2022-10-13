Recipe: Pumpkin & Tomato with Olives & Feta
This dish is inspired by my Mama’s love of olives and feta cheese – there’s not one holiday where we don’t have olives of any kind on the table. I also love different uses of pumpkin beyond the traditional pie.
This dish blends those two ideas together, and over the last few years, has become a requested holiday dish. I usually use a jar of our family’s homemade canned tomatoes, but canned San Marzanos work wonderfully as well. Fresh marjoram is the most underappreciated and underutilized fresh herb in my opinion; it marries the pumpkin and tomato seamlessly. While pumpkins are my preference for this dish, butternut, delicata or acorn squash are sublime substitutes.
Ingredients (serves 6-8)
- 1 2½-3 pound sugar pumpkin, peeled and cut longways into ½-inch pieces
- 3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
- 4-5 garlic cloves, peeled and finely chopped
- 28-ounce can whole peeled tomatoes
- 1 teaspoon Kosher salt
- ⅓ cup pitted Kalamata olives
- 4-5 ounces French feta cheese (or other soft feta)
- 1½ tablespoons fresh marjoram leaves
- Freshly cracked black pepper to taste
Directions
- Heat a Dutch oven on medium-high for 2 minutes. Add the olive oil and wait until it shimmers, 2 more minutes. Place as many pieces of the pumpkin cut side down in the oil. Cook for 10 minutes, turning with tongs, to caramelize all the sides.
- Add the tomatoes, garlic and salt. Stir with a wooden spoon. Cover slightly. Continue cooking for 20-30 minutes until the pumpkin is tender with a knife. Break up the tomato pieces with the backside of the wooden spoon. Take off the heat.
- Transfer to a large platter. Layer the feta cheese and olives on top. Finish with the marjoram. Add black pepper to taste.
- Serve.