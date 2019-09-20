Praise's Krystal Lee talks about how to start your own business for fifty dollars or less

We're almost down to the last 100 days of 2019.

But it's not too late to make a change by the end of this year, that could have a big impact on your life. Radio personality Krystal Lee from the Willie Moore Jr. show talks to Good Day Atlanta's Joanne Feldman about how to start your own business for a lot less than you might think.

For more information on Kyrstal Lee follow her on Twitter or Instagram @iamkrystallee.

For more information on PRAISE 102.5 click here.