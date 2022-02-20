Non-profit supports, empowers people recovering from eating disorders

A non-profit is changing the way people think about eating disorders by removing stigmas around dieting and providing options for people to seek help.

Beyond Rules Recovery, which recently opened a chapter in Atlanta, provides peer mentors and support groups to empower people in recovery.

Eating disorders are perhaps more prevalent than one might think and there's data that shows it's increased during the pandemic.

It's important for loved ones to identify a person dealing with an eating disorder. Someone struggling with an eating disorder may openly skip meals, over-exercise, isolate or seem more depressed.

Women aren't the only people struggling in silence. Beyond Rules Recovery says one out of every 10 people diagnosed with an eating disorder is a man.

Beyond Rules Recovery offers free, online consultations for those ready to recover and wanting support.

Shira Charpentier says she launched the non-profit in 2019 so that people knew full recovery is possible. Tasha Golding joined her later after going through her own recovery.

Their organization's mission aims to change how society talks about food, eating, dieting and body image.

You can make a one-time, monthly, quarterly or annual donation at Beyond Rules Recovery's website.

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE