Metro Atlanta teen's non-profit comforts children struggling with trauma

A metro-Atlanta teenager is comforting children in need.

C.J. Matthews and his non-profit, "Blankies 4 My Buddies," are helping children struggling with loss and trauma. It started as a goal to collect blankets, but it's grown since.

A family tragedy inspired C.J. to make a difference.

"So, Blankies 4 My Buddies started when I was five after my mother experienced pregnancy loss, and I had a hard time coping with it," he said.

Kristen Matthews had worked with non-profits and thought helping others would help them cope with their pain.

"I remember how it would make me feel when we would help others, so I told my husband, we've got to do something to help CJ to cope," she said.

Their organization and mission have grown. They've held events to supply food and essentials to struggling families during the holidays. He teamed up with other organizations to launch a back-to-school supply drive.

But C.J.'s newest initiative is the "blanket box." He said it's a way to raise money and get more blankets to kids who could benefit from the comfort.

"The Blanket Box Project is a box with materials to make two blankets. One to give to someone and one to keep for yourself," he said.

Prudential awarded him $5,000 and named him one of the nation's 25 emerging visionaries.

"Just to see it grow and to see what a sensitive and kind young man we've raised is really, it really makes us proud," Kristen Matthews said.

Find out how you can help at blankies4mybuddies.org