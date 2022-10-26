Melissa Rivers tells 'Lies' in latest book about her mother

It’s been eight years since the world lost the legendary Joan Rivers, but the comic icon’s voice lives on thanks to the latest book from her daughter, Melissa Rivers.

"Lies My Mother Told Me: Tall Tales from a Short Woman" is a book of fictional stories "told" to Melissa by Joan, and was released by Post Hill Press in April.

"Before the pandemic and all the craziness we were living in, everyone kept saying, ‘Oh my God, what would you mother be saying?’" Rivers recalls. "So, my writing partner and I are like, ‘OK, this is an article. Or an op-ed. Or something.’ And as we started writing, we were like, ‘More than that.’"

Rivers says the initial idea of writing a "history of the world according to my mother" morphed into the collection of hilarious tall tales, something she believes her mother would have loved.

"I think somewhere, she’s annoyed that she didn’t think of it," said Rivers, laughing.

The author will be in Atlanta on Saturday, Nov. 5 to discuss the book and sign copies as part of the 31st Edition of the Book Festival of the Marcus Jewish Community Center of Atlanta. The event is scheduled for 8 p.m. at the MJCCA (5342 Tilly Mill Road in Atlanta), and information on tickets may be found by clicking here.

