Hosea Helps prepares to feed the homeless on Thanksgiving Day

For 49 years, Atlanta has come together on Thanksgiving Day to help feed and support the city's homeless. It's the largest sitdown meal in the Southeast, and it was started by the late civil rights icon Hosea Williams.

The organization is carried on in part by his daughter Elisabeth Omilami, she stops by Good Day Atlanta to talk about preparations for the massive Thanksgiving feast for the homeless.

For more information on Hosea Helps click here.