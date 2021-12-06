Henry Winkler auctioning off 'Happy Days' gear, including Fonz jacket

Aaaaay!

Fans of the sitcom ‘Happy Days’ longing for a piece of nostalgia are in for a treat. Now they really can get a piece of ‘The Fonz.'

Actor, comedian, author, executive producer, and director, Henry Winkler tells Good Day Atlanta he is auctioning off 27 years of memorabilia. These include costumes and props from his career in entertainment, like Fonzie's leather jacket and mechanic uniform, along with shirts from 'Hollywood Squares."

"During the pandemic I realized I was collecting stuff and I didn't know why," Winkler told Good Day Atlanta's Joanne Feldman. "So I thought it's time to give it to the universe."

Fonzie leather jacket (Courtesy: Bonhams)

Proceeds from the auction will benefit This Is About Humanity, an organization started by Winkler's daughter , which is devoted to raising awareness about separated and reunified families and children at the U.S.-Mexico border.



The auction is completely online through Bonhams. It takes place at 1 p.m. ET on Dec. 8.