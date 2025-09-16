Good Day Atlanta viewer information: Sept. 16, 2025
Atlanta - Here are the guests and segments from Good Day Atlanta for Sept. 16, 2025:
- Kennan Bristol – Students Are Heroes: A Sickle Cell Warrior’s StoryKennan Bristol shares his powerful film that follows a high school athlete whose sickle cell diagnosis changes her life and highlights the urgent need for more minority blood donors. The project is paired with the soundtrack Claiming Greatness, which has already reached more than 679,000 views on YouTube.
- David Manuel & SCAD Student Designer – FACEs of Fashion ExperienceDavid Manuel, Director of Fulton County Arts & Culture, and a SCAD graduate designer preview the return of FACEs of Fashion. Happening Saturday, September 20 at 6 p.m. at the Twelve Hotel in Atlantic Station, the event showcases designers from across Fulton County—including students from Clark Atlanta University and SCAD—and celebrates fashion as identity, influence, and expression.
- Ancient Aliens – New Episodes on History ChannelThe hit History Channel series explores the theory that extraterrestrials have visited Earth for thousands of years. From dinosaurs to Ancient Egypt to modern sightings, Ancient Aliens dives into provocative questions and controversies. New episodes air Fridays at 9 p.m.
- National Guacamole Day at Chido & Padre’sChido & Padre’s celebrates National Guacamole Day, bringing the flavors of Oaxaca, Puebla, and Sinaloa to Atlanta. The restaurant combines Mexican tradition with a playful, modern twist.
- Train Safety – Norfolk Southern Chief Safety Officer John FlepsJohn Fleps highlights National See Tracks? Think Train! Week (Sept. 15–21). Every three hours in the U.S., a person or vehicle is involved in a train collision. The campaign reminds everyone to slow down and make safe choices near railroad tracks and crossings.
- Entertainment Headlines with Brenda AlexanderNick Cannon says having 12 kids was a trauma response, Kirsten Dunst shares why she changed her mind about A Bring It On sequel, and Lil Nas X reveals he is currently in treatment.