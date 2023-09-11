Good Day Atlanta viewer information: Sept. 11, 2023

Here's what you may have missed on today's Good Day Atlanta.

SNEAKER REVEAL

Paul Millikin is at Sneaker Doodle at the Mall of Georgia. Paul and photographer Tim Whaley were at the mall 2 weeks ago and designed his own college-themed kicks. Since then, the store's talented artists have been hard at work on the shoes. Now, they are finished and ready to be revealed.

FALLING HOME PRICES

There are 10 cities in America where home prices are dipping. Many of them are right here in the South and a few are less than 4 hours from Atlanta. Even closer is Augusta, which is right here in Georgia. Maybe a move is what you need to get into a home. I-Team's Dana Fowle has the details.

FELICIA FLORES

Entrepreneur and Alopecia warrior Felicia Flores is talking about her upcoming conference -- Baldie Con.

CAMERON ROGERS

Cameron Rogers is the host of the popular Freckled Foodies and Friends podcast. The soon-to-be mother of 2 is whipping up a healthy dish that's suitable for adults and children.

PET OF THE DAY

Today's Pet of the Day is a huge cuddlebug. Bugsy is a real charmer and is available from the Humane Society of Cobb COunty.