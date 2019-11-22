Good Day Atlanta viewer information on November 22, 2019

Holiday Shopping Spectacular takes over downtown Atlanta: Santa Claus is already making his list (and checking it twice), so isn’t it time you started crossing items off your holiday shopping list? Well, good news — tracking down unique gifts for those you love won’t require driving all over North Georgia (or even a trip to the North Pole) this year.

The 2019 Holiday Shopping Spectacular will take place Saturday, November 23rd and Sunday, November 24th inside Atlanta’s Georgia World Congress Center, bringing together more than 200 crafters, artists, vintage sellers, and other vendors. Presented by Atlanta-based Indie Craft Experience, which produces several craft and vintage markets throughout the year, the Holiday Shopping Spectacular showcases handmade and vintage items including jewelry, clothing, candles, pottery, and much more. These sellers come from across the country, but several local small businesses will be represented, including Beautiful Briny Sea and Old Fourth Ward Light Co.

Although it’s a key word in the event’s title — there’s more to the Spectacular than just shopping. Other activities available through the weekend include drop-in workshops with Topstitch Studio and Lounge, a pop-up library from Atlanta-Fulton Public Library System, and even palm readings by Handful of Stars.

Hours for this year’s Holiday Shopping Spectacular are 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. both Saturday and Sunday, and admission is $5 for adults and free for children ages 12 and under. Gift-wrapping services will also be available at the show.

Of course, we on the Good Day feature team have been known to procrastinate when it comes to holiday shopping — so when we heard about the 2019 Holiday Shopping Spectacular, we couldn’t wait to get started. Click the video player to check out our “first look” at this weekend’s big event!

Thanksgiving greens recipe from Chef Scott Serpas of Serpas True Food: It's a traditional southern side dish that is sure to be served up at your Thanksgiving feast. Good Day Atlanta's Joanne Feldman gets a lesson on how to cook up collard greens from Chef Scott Serpas of Serpas True Foods. For today's recipe see below. For more information on Serpas True Food or Chef Scott Serpas click here.

Serpas Collard Greens

3 tbl. canola oil

4 oz smoked bacon or pickle meat (small dice)

1ea yellow onion (medium diced)

4 cloves garlic cloves (minced)

1/2# cleaned collard greens

1/3 cup distilled white vinegar

1/2 cup brown sugar

1 1/2 qts. chicken stock or water

TT salt & pepper



In a heavy duty pot on medium to high heat add oil and render bacon.

add onions and saute for 2-3 minutes and then garlic. sauté for another minute.

add greens and stock. Lower heat and simmer for 45 minutes to 1 hour cook.

add brown sugar and vinegar and cook (slow simmer) for another 30 minutes.

greens should be tender. season with salt & pepper at this time.

Thanksgiving smoked gouda macaroni with Chef Jernard Wells: He's known as "the chef of love" but today he stops by Good Day Atlanta to spread some Thanksgiving food love. Chef Jernard Wells stops by to share smoked gouda macaroni recipe for viewers. For today's recipe see below. For more information on Chef Jernard Wells click here.

Smoked gouda macaroni recipe from Chef Jernard Wells:

6 cups chicken Stock

1 teaspoon salt

1/8 teaspoon vegetable oil

1 pound small elbow macaroni

2 tablespoons plus 1/2 teaspoon unsalted butter

2 tablespoons bleached all-purpose flour

2 1/2 cups heavy Cream

1/4 teaspoon freshly ground white pepper

1 Teaspoon of Nutmeg

1 Tablespoon of Smoked Paprika



1/4 pound smoked Gouda cheese, grated

1/4 pound of Provolone cheese grated

1/4 pound of Medium Cheddar grated

1/4 pound Mozzarella grated



Preheat the oven to 375 degrees F. Put the chicken stock, 1/2 teaspoon of the salt, and the oil in a large, heavy saucepan over high heat and bring to a boil. Add the macaroni and cook, stirring occasionally, until tender, about 8 minutes. In a separate medium size, saucepan, melt 2 tablespoons of the butter over medium heat. Add the flour and cook, stirring constantly, for 2 minutes. Slowly add the heavy cream, whisking constantly. Add the remaining 1/2 teaspoon salt, Nutmeg, Smoked paprika and the white pepper continue whisking until the sauce is smooth and thick enough to coat the back of a wooden spoon, about 8 minutes. Remove the white sauce from the heat and stir in the cheese. Continue stirring until the cheese melts. Lightly grease a 6 1/2 by 10-inch casserole dish with the remaining 1/2 teaspoon butter. Combine the cheese sauce and macaroni in a large mixing bowl and mix well. Pour into the prepared casserole dish top with Italian bread crumbs and bake until lightly golden on top, about 20 minutes. Remove from the oven and serve.



