Good Day Atlanta viewer information: October 14, 2022

Paul visits the Immersive Monet Exhibit: Claude Monet: The Immersive Experience opens to the public on Saturday, October 15th, and is the first experience to debut inside the new Exhibition Hub Arts Center in Doraville. Similar to last year’s blockbuster Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience, the new attraction uses 360-degree digital projections, virtual reality, and interactive elements to showcase legendary artwork, in this case from the artist known as the founder of the French Impressionist movement. Claude Monet is known to many for his Water Lilies series, inspired by his own gardens in Giverny, France.

The Falcons bring back the red helmet: This weekend we are celebrating the return of the Falcons Red Helmet! The red helmet which was originally paired with the Falcons throwback jersey (which we will wear Sunday), and is a huge fan favorite!! Would you be interested in having Shannon Joyner, our Falcons director of marketing, on to speak to this weekend’s festivities? One of the biggest things this weekend is that we will have a HUGE red helmet at the World of Coca-Cola on Saturday. The event is free and will be from 1pm – 4pm and will include autographs by Falcons Legends, street team, giveaways, games, music by DJ MiKeith, and photo opportunities with the giant red helmet. The helmet will then be brought to Mercedes-Benz Stadium before the game on Sunday.

Shannon could come on and speak to the event and the history of the red helmet.

Documentary Rising Against Asian Hate: Explore the fight against Asian American hate following the March 2021 mass shootings at three spas in Atlanta. Examine how this critical moment of racial reckoning sheds light on the struggles, triumphs and achievements of AAPI communities. The film is narrated by Sandra Oh with music by Jon Batiste and Cory Wong. You can catch it on PBS Monday October 17 at 9 P.M. Click here for more information.

Aldis Hodge and Sarah Shahi talk starring alongside Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson in new DC film Black Adam: The first-ever feature film to explore the story of the DC Super Hero comes to the big screen under the direction of Jaume Collet-Serra. Nearly 5,000 years after he was bestowed with the almighty powers of the ancient gods—and imprisoned just as quickly—Black Adam (Johnson) is freed from his earthly tomb, ready to unleash his unique form of justice on the modern world. Johnson stars alongside Aldis Hodge as Hawkman, Noah Centineo "To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before") as Atom Smasher, Sarah Shahi as Adrianna, Marwan Kenzari as Ishmael, Quintessa Swindell as Cyclone, Bodhi Sabongui as Amon, and Pierce Brosnan as Dr. Fate

Disney's Big Shot returns for season 2 on Disney Plus: We spoke with John Stamos and Yvette Nicole Brown. In season two of "Big Shot", Marvyn Korn (Stamos) returns to Westbrook with a new fire, ready to show that his basketball team belongs in D-2 and that he’s still the championship-winning, powerhouse coach he was in the NCAA. Marvyn’s latest plan toward relevance is to get his team broadcast on ESPN and his method is to recruit an unlikely player: Ava (Echeagaray), a gutsy beach volleyball phenom whose public tantrum got her ousted from her own sport. Between losing their assistant coach Holly Barrett (Gilsig) to a rival school, new friction amongst teammates, a sudden and unexpected proximity to boys, and off-the-court disasters that no one could’ve predicted, this season, the Westbrook Sirens have even more to prove.

Veda Howard gives Wisdom Nuggets: Every weekend on her Praise 102.5 show (Saturday & Sunday: 3pm-7pm), Veda shares two Wisdom Nuggets per show. A Wisdom Nugget is an inspiring or encouraging quote… from herself, business moguls, bumper stickers and everywhere in between; accompanied by a scripture. All Social Media: @VedaHoward