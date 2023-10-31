Good Day Atlanta viewer information: Oct. 31, 2023

Expand / Collapse search
Red Flag Warning
from TUE 10:00 AM CDT until TUE 7:00 PM CDT, Cleburne County
8
Freeze Warning
from WED 1:00 AM CDT until WED 9:00 AM CDT, Cleburne County, Randolph County
Freeze Warning
from WED 12:00 AM EDT until WED 10:00 AM EDT, Rabun County, Habersham County, Stephens County, Franklin County, Hart County, Elbert County, Clay County
Freeze Warning
from WED 2:00 AM EDT until WED 10:00 AM EDT, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Madison County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Lamar County
Freeze Watch
from WED 10:00 PM CDT until THU 9:00 AM CDT, Cleburne County, Randolph County
Fire Weather Watch
from WED 11:00 AM CDT until WED 7:00 PM CDT, Cleburne County, Randolph County
Freeze Watch
from THU 12:00 AM EDT until THU 10:00 AM EDT, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Madison County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Upson County, Lamar County
Fire Weather Watch
from TUE 11:00 AM EDT until TUE 7:00 PM EDT, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Polk County, Haralson County

Good Day Atlanta viewer information: Oct. 31, 2023

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Seen on TV
FOX 5 Atlanta

ATLANTA - Here are today's featured segments from Good Day Atlanta:

Introduction to Sandbox VR

Sanbox VR is a full-body virtual reality experience and they have a new game based on a popular Netflix show.

Winner of the Good Day Atlanta pumpkin decorating contest

The winner of the Good Day Atlanta pumpkin decorating contest is announced

How to sell a haunted house?

Real estate expert John Adams talks about what you need to know if you are trying to sell a haunted house

Why estate planning is important

Estate planning isn't just for the rich. It is important for everyone. Crystal Richardson explains.

HOT TOPIC: Favorite Halloween candy

Today's hot topic is favorite Halloween candy. What is your favorite?

What to know about powdered milk formulas

Powdered milk formula is designed for kids up to the age of 3. But, the American Academy of Pediatrics says toddlers don't need these formulas and they may not be all that healthy.

Out Front Theatre Company's The Prom

Out Front Theatre Company is presenting performances of The Prom, a Tony Award-nominated Broadway musical.

Darlene McCoy-Jackson talks about breast cancer

Radio personality Darlene McCoy-Jackson talks about supporting people you know who may have breast cancer.


Keith Lee visits Atlanta and more

Entertainment contributor Ally Lynn talks about Keith Lee's visit to Atlanta restaurants and more


