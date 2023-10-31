Good Day Atlanta viewer information: Oct. 31, 2023

Here are today's featured segments from Good Day Atlanta:

SANDBOX VR AND THE SQUID GAME: Sandbox VR, a full-body virtual reality experience, has teamed up with Netflix to offer a new experience based on their hit show "Squid Game."

HALLOWEEN PUMPKIN DECORATING CONTEST: We had a pumpkin decorating contest on Good Day Atlanta this morning. Our viewers picked the winner and the winning pumpkin and decorator were announced in the 10 a.m. hour.

HOW TO SELL A HAUNTED HOUSE: Do you live in a haunted house and have questions about what is required if you want to sell it. Our real estate expert John Adams has the answers.

THE IMPORTANCE OF ESTATE PLANNING: Estate planning isn't just for the wealthy, everyone should think about it. Attorney Crystal Richardson tells Good Day what we can do right now to make sure we are prepared.

HOT TOPIC: What is your favorite Halloween candy?

TODDLER MILK: Toddler milk has become popular recently but the country's largest pediatricians group says young kids don't need the product. Find out what they have to say.

OUT FRONT THEATRE COMPANY: The Out Front Theatre Company's latest production is titled "The Prom." The Tony Award-nominated Broadway Musical made its world premier at Atlanta's Alliance Theatre in 2016. Now, it's back in Atlanta.



SUPPORTING THOSE WITH CANCER: Radio personality Darlene McCoy Jackson joins Good Day Atlanta with tips on how to support those who have diagnosed with cancer.



KEITH LEE IN ATLANTA: TikTok's most famous food critic, Keith Lee, was in Atlanta recently and he visited 9 restaurants in the area. Entertainment contributor Ally Lynn has the details.