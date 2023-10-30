Good Day Atlanta viewer information: Oct. 30, 2023

Today's featured segments on Good Day Atlanta:

SOUTHERN BELLE AND GEORGIA BOY: We’re not very good at keeping secrets here at Good Day Atlanta. So, when we heard about the hidden passageway that links one of Atlanta’s top restaurants to a second delicious dining experience, we knew we needed to share the news with everyone! This morning on Good Day Atlanta, we spent some time with acclaimed chef Joey Ward at his Poncey-Highland restaurant Southern Belle and then stepped through the secret passageway into Georgia Boy, his "hidden" multi-course chef's table experience.

T.I. MAKES DEBUT AS DIRECTOR: Rapper T.I. is making is directorial debut with the new film "Da 'Partments." Good Day Atlanta talked to T.I. about the movie in a special interview.



HOW TO REPORT SCAMS: Sometimes it can be confusing reporting scams. Where do you return? FTC? CFPB? The government has now made it much easier by creating the website USA.gov. Just click on scams and fraud at the top of the website.

DR. WINAWER: Dr. Winawer from Emory University was on Good Day Atlanta to talk about the results of a national survey about doctors and nurses and mental health.

PET OF THE DAY: Today's Pet of the Day's name is Nova and she is available from the Humane Society of Cobb County.