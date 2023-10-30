Expand / Collapse search
Freeze Warning
from WED 1:00 AM CDT until WED 9:00 AM CDT, Cleburne County, Randolph County
Freeze Watch
from WED 12:00 AM EDT until WED 10:00 AM EDT, Clay County
Fire Weather Watch
from TUE 1:00 PM CDT until TUE 7:00 PM CDT, Cleburne County
Fire Weather Watch
from WED 11:00 AM CDT until WED 7:00 PM CDT, Cleburne County, Randolph County
Freeze Watch
from WED 2:00 AM EDT until WED 10:00 AM EDT, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Madison County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Lamar County

Good Day Atlanta viewer information: Oct. 30, 2023

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
FOX 5 Atlanta

ATLANTA - Today's featured segments on Good Day Atlanta:

Food at Southern Belle/Georgia Boy

A look at the food served at Southern Belle and Georgia Boy by Chef Joey Ward. Both restaurants are included in the new MICHELIN Guide for Atlanta.

SOUTHERN BELLE AND GEORGIA BOY: We’re not very good at keeping secrets here at Good Day Atlanta. So, when we heard about the hidden passageway that links one of Atlanta’s top restaurants to a second delicious dining experience, we knew we needed to share the news with everyone! This morning on Good Day Atlanta, we spent some time with acclaimed chef Joey Ward at his Poncey-Highland restaurant Southern Belle and then stepped through the secret passageway into Georgia Boy, his "hidden" multi-course chef's table experience.

Rapper T.I. talks about film

Rapper T.I. talks about his director debut in the film "Da 'Partments."

T.I. MAKES DEBUT AS DIRECTOR: Rapper T.I. is making is directorial debut with the new film "Da 'Partments." Good Day Atlanta talked to T.I. about the movie in a special interview.

Who to report scams to

The government has created a one-stop shopping spot for reporting scams. It's called USA.gov and you can report issues with consumer products, banking, housing and more.


HOW TO REPORT SCAMS: Sometimes it can be confusing reporting scams. Where do you return? FTC? CFPB? The government has now made it much easier by creating the website USA.gov. Just click on scams and fraud at the top of the website.

Dr. Winamer talks about doctors and mental health

Dr. Winamer is talking about a new nationwide survey and the mental health crisis amongst doctors and nurses.

DR. WINAWER: Dr. Winawer from Emory University was on Good Day Atlanta to talk about the results of a national survey about doctors and nurses and mental health.

PET OF THE DAY: Nova

Nova is available from the Humane Society of Cobb County

PET OF THE DAY: Today's Pet of the Day's name is Nova and she is available from the Humane Society of Cobb County. 