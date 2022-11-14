Good Day Atlanta viewer information: November 14, 2022

Brewery partners with food bank to bring "Death to Hunger": It’s called Monday Night Brewing…but there’s no reason we can’t visit on a Monday morning, right? Especially when we’re learning more about the brewery’s unique new partnership with Atlanta Community Food Bank. This morning, we spent some quality time with the Monday Night Brewing team to learn more about Death to Hunger, the current initiative to raise money for Atlanta Community Food Bank. The way it works is easy: through the rest of November, the brewery will donate $3 to the food bank for every pint of Death Raptor sold through select restaurant partners. But it doesn’t stop there; the brewery will also donate $2 for each case of Death Raptor sold through grocery store partners. Oh, and did we mention the team will also donate $1 for every pint sold at Monday Night Brewing West Midtown and Monday Night Garage? And the need for funds to fight food insecurity is high here in Atlanta. According to the ACFB website, more than 715,000 people within the food bank’s service area are projected to be food insecure. But, food bank officials say with every donated dollar, they can provide enough food for up to four meals. So, that means buying one pint of Death Raptor at a Monday Night location will help provide four meals for local families. Monday Night Brewing West Midtown is located at 70 Trabert Avenue Northwest, and the Garage is located at 933 Lee Street Southwest; for more information on the brewery, click here. And click the video player in this article to check out our morning learning more about the Death to Hunger initiative.

Brooke Elliott in her Return to Lifetime with ‘A Country Christmas Harmony’: Brooke Elliott returns to Lifetime following her long-running critically acclaimed series Drop Dead Diva, to executive produce A Country Christmas Harmony with her Sweet Magnolias co-star, Brandon Quinn and Danny Pintauro from Who’s the Boss?. Before Chrissy Kessler's (Elliott) meteoric rise to fame, the country music superstar was just a small-town girl with dreams of the big time. Now, with her record sales on a rapid decline, Chrissy is strong-armed by an unrelenting record executive to return to the hometown she left behind to perform a live Christmas concert. Accompanying her on this journey is her longtime supportive assistant Eugene (Pintauro). Luke Covington's (Quinn) quiet life is suddenly disrupted when he runs into Chrissy, his ex-girlfriend and former country music duo partner, who disappeared on him to pursue her solo career, all those years ago. After a tempestuous rainstorm forces the ex-sweethearts to seek shelter in Luke’s ranch home, the two realize that the only way they’ll survive the holidays is with the other one’s help. Watch A Country Christmas Harmony this Friday on Lifetime. Click here for more information.

Jekalyn Carr talks her new holiday single and more: It's been a remarkable past two years for recording artist and multiple award-winning, Jekalyn Carr. In 2021, Carr became the first gospel artist to be inducted into the Women's Songwriters Hall of Fame and in 2022, received the Lifetime Achievement Award from President Joe Biden. Now, Carr has released her new holiday single titled, "Great Christmas."