Good Day Atlanta viewer information May 17, 2021

Getting a taste of Thailand at Tum Pok Pok: Its name comes from the sound of chilis being beaten and ground in a mortar — but the sound you’re most likely to hear inside Chamblee’s Tum Pok Pok is that of satisfied customers clearing their plates.

Tum Pok Pok is a new addition to Metro Atlanta’s culinary scene, opening last month on Buford Highway in Chamblee. The restaurant’s concept is built around Thai street food, drawing inspiration from the Isan region of Thailand (also known as Northeast Thailand), which is the country’s largest geographic region. Chef Taya Denmark knows Isan food well; she spent her childhood in Buriram, which is one of the region’s 20 provinces.

So, let’s talk about that food! Popular menu items include the Pad Thai (which consists of stir-fried rice noodles, tamarind sauce, beans sprouts, scallions and peanuts), Pad-Zee-Ew (made up of stir-fried flat rice noodles and meat in the chef’s special house brown sauce), and the Pad-Kra-Pow Moo-Grop (stir-fried crispy pork served in a Thai basil sauce with jasmine rice).

Tum Pok Pok is located at 5000 Buford Highway Northeast in Chamblee and is open from 11:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. daily; orders may also be placed online for pickup.

Of course, the Good Day Atlanta team is always on the hunt for the city’s next great culinary spot, so we could wait to spend a morning at Tum Pok Pok learning more about Thai street food and Isan flavors with Chef Taya. Click the video player in this article to check out our morning doing a little taste-testing!

WEB LINK: https://tumpokpok.com

Dr. Neil Winawer joins us with the latest information regarding the Coronavirus pandemic: The CDC eases mask guidelines for fully vaccinated adults. But many businesses are still enforcing the mandate. Emory University's Dr. Neil Winawer joins us live with the latest. For more information on Dr. Neil Winawer follow him on Instagram @neilwinawer.

Pet of the day from the Humane Society of Cobb County: For more information click here.

Wedding Expert Esther Lee joins us from "The Knot." Weddings seem to be returning to normal as the Coronavirus vaccine continues to roll out, and that includes an uptick in couples who want to travel for a honeymoon. According to "The Knot" they may be in the preparation. "The Knot" Senior Editor and wedding expert Esther Lee joins us now with some tips. For more information on "The Knot," click here.

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

_____

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Advertisement

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.