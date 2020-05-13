Good Day Atlanta viewer information May 13, 2020

Socially Distant Fest provides “virtual stage” for performers: View story here

May Allergy Q&A with Dr. Stanley Fineman from the Allergy and Asthma Network. For more information click here.

Workout Wednesday with celebrity trainer Tammy Stokes from West Coast Workout. See feel-good exercises you should add to your morning routine at home from Tammy Stokes below. For more information on West Coast Workout click here.

Five feel-good exercises you should add to your morning routine from Tammy Stokes:

1) Namastes (loosens the muscles of the back)

2) Good Mornings (strengthens the back and lengthens the hamstrings)

3) Twists (massages the muscles of the abdomen)

4) Lunge & Tuck ( stretches the hip flexors & back + lengthens the abdomen)

5) Toes & Heels ( creates energy, boosts the metabolism & circulates oxygen in the body)

Do 30 seconds of each exercise and in 2 1/2 minutes, you’ll be on your way to a great day.

Pet of the day from the Humane Society of Northeast Georgia: For more information on JJ Cleo the 3-year-old German Sheperd mix and how you can adopt click here.

Niecey Shaw joins us from Classix 102.9. For more information on Niecey Shaw click here.