Good Day Atlanta viewer information May 13, 2020

FOX 5 Atlanta

ATLANTA - Socially Distant Fest provides “virtual stage” for performers: View story here

May Allergy Q&A with Dr. Stanley Fineman from the Allergy and Asthma Network.  For more information click here.

Doctor talks about allergy season

Workout Wednesday with celebrity trainer Tammy Stokes from West Coast Workout.  See feel-good exercises you should add to your morning routine at home from Tammy Stokes below. For more information on West Coast Workout click here. 

Five feel-good exercises you should add to your morning routine from Tammy Stokes:

1) Namastes (loosens the muscles of the back)

2) Good Mornings (strengthens the back and lengthens the hamstrings)

3) Twists (massages the muscles of the abdomen)

4) Lunge & Tuck ( stretches the hip flexors & back + lengthens the abdomen)

5) Toes & Heels ( creates energy, boosts the metabolism & circulates oxygen in the body) 

Do 30 seconds of each exercise and in 2 1/2 minutes, you’ll be on your way to a great day.

Pet of the day from the Humane Society of Northeast Georgia:  For more information on JJ Cleo the 3-year-old German Sheperd mix and how you can adopt click here. 

Niecey Shaw joins us from Classix 102.9.  For more information on Niecey Shaw click here.