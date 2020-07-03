Good Day Atlanta viewer information June 3, 2020

Atlanta's Culture Experience Art Pop Up:

Atlanta has hosted its fair share of touring pop-up experiences recently, offering Instagram-worthy photo ops for both the general public and the city’s top influencers. But the latest one to set-up shop takes the concept a step further, customizing the experience to Atlanta itself, and specifically to the city’s place in Black history.

The Good Day feature team spent the morning getting our first look inside Culture Experience Art Pop Up, which opened last weekend at 521 Tift Street SW in Atlanta. Georgia is the second stop for the experience, following a run in Houston (where it was known as the AFAM Experience) — according to the Culture Experience website, “Atlanta … has the perfect mix of pop-culture and heritage, which is why it is the second stop on our tour.”

Inside, visitors will find more than 20 photo-ready set-ups, all of them highlighting key elements of Black culture in Atlanta — including the legendary LaFace Records, Rolling Out Magazine, the Civil Rights Movement, and the legacy of HBCUs.

Admission to the Culture Experience is $25.99 for adults, and tickets are available for purchase online.

Burgers With Buck:

Superica is known for delicious Tex-Mex offerings, inspired by owner Ford Fry’s experiences growing up in Texas, and that includes the burger, known as Hamburguesa. While, maybe not a classic Tex-Mex dish, it is classic comfort food that certainly boasts a Tex-Mex flair.

Chef Matt Needle describes Hamburguesa as a ‘pharmacy style’ burger. On the bun, some basic condiments including yellow mustard, onions, and pickles followed by two, 4-ounce patties topped with American cheese. The double-stacked burger is then topped with their house-made beef picadillo and chili gravy to really give that aforementioned, Tex-Mex flair. The final touches include iceberg lettuce and cilantro on top, and it is served with thick, steak cut fries tossed in their house blackening seasoning.

If you’re interested, Needle also pointed out that the Hamburguesa pairs nicely with a Mexican lager.

Superica now has seven locations, including four in metro Atlanta. Inspired by the return of Braves baseball, we chose The Battery location.

For more information about Superica at The Battery including the menu, hours of operation, and other locations, go to their website, http://www.superica.com/atlanta/ . And, as always, if you have a favorite burger that you would like to see featured on, tell me about it on https://www.facebook.com/BuckFOX5 or https://twitter.com/BuckFOX5, and don’t forget to use the hashtag #BurgersWithBuck and/or #BWB.

Job resources in Atlanta:

Deisha Barnett from the Metro Atlanta Chamber of Commerce joins us via Skype with the latest jobs report. She talks about the current situation in Atlanta and where to get help finding a job. For more information click here.

The chamber's ChooseATL project is hosting a virtual program aimed at helping metro Atlanta interns network called Interns After 5. You can find out more about the next free event here.

Ecco Buckhead lamb burger recipe perfect for Fourth of July festivities:

Many of you will be grilling this Fourth of July weekend. And you may be looking for a fun new recipe to try with family and friends. Ecco Buckhead is sharing their famous lamb burger recipe. For more information on Ecco click here. For today's recipe see below.

Ecco Lamb Burger recipe

8oz Ground Lamb

1 brioche burger bun

2oz Apple Mostarda

2oz Goat Cheese

1oz Arugula

1oz Pickled Shallots

1tbsp EVOO

Salt & Pepper to taste

Form ground lamb into a 1 inch thick patty Season with salt and pepper Cook on high heat grill and cook for approx. 3-5 min on each side depending on desired internal temp. Medium recommended Toast bun lightly on grill Toss Mostarda, Arugula, EVOO, Shallots, Salt, Pepper in a bowl to incorporate evenly in “salad” Top Burger with goat cheese, place on bun, then top with arugula salad.

Apple Mostarda Recipe

Ingredients

16 oz Diced Granny Smith Apples

1 1⁄2 cups sugar

3 tbsp. Dijon mustard

2 tbsp. brown mustard seeds

2 tbsp. canola oil

1⁄4 tsp. cayenne

Kosher salt, to taste

Instructions

Bring all ingredients and 1 cup water to a boil in a 4-qt. saucepan over medium-high heat; cook, stirring frequently, until the apples have broken down, and the liquid is reduced and thickened, 30-40 minutes. Cool to room temperature and serve or transfer to an airtight jar and store in the fridge for up to 1 month.

KD Bowe joins us from Praise 102.5 to discuss "the power of possibilities." For more information on KD Bowe or Praise 102.5 click here.