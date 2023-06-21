Expand / Collapse search

Good Day Atlanta viewer information: June 21, 2023

FOX 5 Atlanta

If you missed Good Day Atlanta on June 21, here's what you missed.

THE MATCHMAKING DUO

The Matchmaking Duo's tips of finding love

The Matchmaking Duo Keli Fisher and Tana Gilmore are working to make the perfect connection for people in Atlanta on Bravo's 'Love Match.' The duo sat down with Alyse Eady to share their simple tips for single parents looking to jump back into the dating game.

Here are the 6 tips:
1. Analyze your schedle
2. Ask the kids for input
3. Gather your village
4. Decide when to make the introduction between your new partner and your children
5. Don't just talk about your kids
5. Dith the mom and dad gear

ALEXANDER PINEIRO

Alexander Pineiro talks 'City on Fire' role

Apple TV Plus' new series ''City on Fire'' uncovers the connections between the death of a college girl and a string of wildfires in New York City. Alexander Pineiro plays Sol on the series, and he chatted with Alyse Eady about how the series differs from the book, how it inspired him to keep acting, and more.

TRAVIS VAN WINKLE

Travis Van Winkle on FUBAR and Georgia roots

Actor Travis Van Winkle shines alongside Arnold Schwarzenegger in the new Netflix show 'FUBAR.' The actor sat down with Natalie McCann to talk about growing up in Georgia, mentorship, and his on-set friendship with the action star.

BACKYARD PITMASTERS BBQ

Cooking up BBQ with the Backyard Pitmasters

Backyard Pitmasters offers BBQ classes in several cities throughout the South and provide students with everything they will need.

Paul Milliken headed to Decatur on Wednesday and got a crash course on how to grill like a pro during the Backyard Pitmasters BBQ class just in time for barbecue season.

This Sunday's Brisket U Class is happening at 11 a.m. at Three Taverns Craft Brewery at 121 New Street in Decatur. The cost is $119 for the three-hour class and all the necessar tools are included. Click here to register.  

BIG RAY 

Rick Ross' big gift to Fayetteville Clinic

Rapper Rick Ross may be 'Hustlin'' every day, but he's also paying it forward. Radio personality Big Ray shares the rapper's large donation that is helping a Georgia clinic keep its doors open.

