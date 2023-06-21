Good Day Atlanta viewer information: June 21, 2023

If you missed Good Day Atlanta on June 21, here's what you missed.

THE MATCHMAKING DUO

If you have found that dating with children is difficult, it doesn't have to be. Matchmaking coaches Kelly Fisher and Tana Gilmore, also known as The Matchmaking Duo, are sharing 6 tips on how to successfully date with children.

Here are the 6 tips:

1. Analyze your schedle

2. Ask the kids for input

3. Gather your village

4. Decide when to make the introduction between your new partner and your children

5. Don't just talk about your kids

5. Dith the mom and dad gear

ALEXANDER PINEIRO

A new series titled "City on Fire" on Apple TV uncovers the connections between the death of a college girl and a string of wildfires in New York City. Actor Alexander Pineiro joined Good Day Atlanta to talk about his character "Sol" and how the series differs from the book.

TRAVIS VAN WINKLE

Actor Travis Van Winkle, who spent much of his childhood in Georgia, joins Good Day Atlanta to talk about his new Netflix show and mental health.

BACKYARD PITMASTERS BBQ

Paul Milliken headed to Decatur on Wednesday and got a crash course on how to grill like a pro during the Backyard Pitmasters BBQ class just in time for barbecue season.

This Sunday's Brisket U Class is happening at 11 a.m. at Three Taverns Craft Brewery at 121 New Street in Decatur. The cost is $119 for the three-hour class and all the necessar tools are included. Click here to register.

Rapper Rick Ross recently made a large donation to help a local medical clinic stay open. Radio personality Big Ray of Ryan Cameron Uncensored joined Good Day Atlanta to talk about the rapper's latest act of kindness.