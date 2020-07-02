Good Day Atlanta viewer information July 2, 2020

College Football Hall of Fame reopens with added attractions:

After a turbulent few months during which it was closed due to the coronavirus pandemic and then suffered damage following protests in downtown Atlanta, the Chick-fil-A College Football Hall of Fame is back open to the general public.

The nearly 100,000-square-foot attraction closed down in March due to the ongoing pandemic — and now that it’s reopen is instituting some new safety guidelines and protocols for staff and visitors. According to Hall of Fame staffers, visitors can expect temperature checks upon entrance, additional hand sanitizing stations through the facility, and limited capacity among other new safety steps.

Meanwhile, once inside, guests will also find some exciting new additions to the attraction, including three new interactive experiences: Air Force Air Raid QB Sim, Kia Performance Challenge, and Goodyear Blimp Exhibit. The Hall is also premiering a new specialty exhibit focused on the traditions and legends surrounding Historically Black Colleges and Universities.

WEB LINK: https://www.cfbhall.com

Psychotherapist Angela Buttimer joins Good Day to talk about "Ambiguous Grief":

Advertisement

Living in uncertain times when you don't know what's next, can lead to something called "Ambiguous Grief." But there are ways to handle the stress and anxiety in a healthy way.

Psychotherapist Angela Buttimer with the Atlanta Center for Mindfulness and Well-being joins Good Day with a few things that can help. For more information on Angela Buttimer click here.

"Good Day Los Angeles" meteorologist Maria Quiban releases book to help others trying to balance work, caregiving, and parenting:

Even while her husband battled a terminal illness, Maria Quiban had to put a smile on her face every day for viewers in Los Angeles. The "Good Day LA" meteorologist has written a book about balancing work, caregiving, and parenting. She joins us on "Good Day Atlanta" to talk about her book "You Can't Do It Alone." For more information click here. Or follow her on Instagram @mariasearth.

Skye Estroff local food enthusiast joins us to talk patriotic desserts with Buck Lanford:

For more information on Skye Estroff follow her on Instagram @skye.estroff.