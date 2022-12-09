Good Day Atlanta Viewer Information: December 9, 2022

Joanne and Paul turn up and turnout in "The Nutcracker": Mikhail Baryshnikov. Margot Fonteyn. Rudolf Nureyev. Misty Copeland. These are just four of the names found at the top of many "greatest ballet dancers of all time" lists. But after this weekend, will the names Joanne Feldman and Paul Milliken also find a place near the top? Well, probably not. But our Good Day dancing duo will be back on the stage, helping to spread a little holiday cheer in Atlanta Dance Theatre’s annual production of The Nutcracker! This year’s production of The Nutcracker — presented by Atlanta Dance Theatre in partnership with Roswell Cultural Arts — will run for four performances at the Roswell Cultural Arts Center, starting this Friday evening and continuing with two performances on Saturday and a matinee on Sunday. Once again, the holiday classic is choreographed by Atlanta Dance Theatre Artistic Director Shelley Grames, and features dances from the pre-professional company alongside guest artists. Now, we probably don’t need to give you any details about The Nutcracker, considering the fact that attending a performance is a Christmas tradition for many families around the world. But in case you don’t know much about the ballet, it centers on a young girl named Clara and her adventures with a magical Nutcracker Prince following a big Christmas Eve party. And just like last year, Clara’s parents are being portrayed by familiar faces to viewers of Good Day Atlanta: Joanne…and the guy writing this article! Showtimes for The Nutcracker are 7:00 p.m. on Friday, 2:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. on Saturday, and 2:00 p.m. on Sunday; tickets range from $24.50 to $32.50 and are available by clicking here. The Roswell Cultural Arts Center is located at 950 Forrest Street in Roswell. We spent the morning getting in a little extra rehearsal before opening night — click the video player to check out our moves at the Roswell Cultural Arts Center!

World Cup Qatar 2022 analyst and former United States Men’s National Team star Maurice Edu: Edu previews the epic Quarterfinal matches featuring Argentina, Brazil, England, France, Portugal, Croatia, Netherlands and Morocco. The star-studded Quarterfinals take center stage on FOX with doubleheaders on Friday, Dec. 9 and Saturday, Dec. 10.

Actress Charmin Lee talks Blackjack Christmas premiering on BET+: The film tells the story of two sisters one who migrated to the United States, and built a nice life, while the other stayed behind in their native Jamaica. When addiction threatens to tear the family apart, the sisters find their way back to one another and rebuild their bond. Blackjack Christmas streams on BET+ starting December 15. Click here to watch the trailer.

Good Day Atlanta anchors show off their World Cup Brackets: We're gearing up for the Quarter Finals of the FIFA World Cup and the anchors show how their brackets pan out.

Janelle Monáe and director Rian Johnson talk about their upcoming film ‘Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery’: Benoit Blanc returns to peel back the layers in a new Rian Johnson whodunit. This fresh adventure finds the intrepid detective at a lavish private estate on a Greek island, but how and why he comes to be there is only the first of many puzzles. Blanc soon meets a distinctly disparate group of friends gathering at the invitation of billionaire Miles Bron for their yearly reunion. Among those on the guest list are Miles’ former business partner Andi Brand, current Connecticut governor Claire Debella, cutting-edge scientist Lionel Toussaint, fashion designer and former model Birdie Jay and her conscientious assistant Peg, and influencer Duke Cody and his sidekick girlfriend Whiskey. As in all the best murder mysteries, each character harbors their own secrets, lies and motivations. When someone turns up dead, everyone is a suspect. Returning to the franchise he began, Academy Award-nominated filmmaker Rian Johnson writes and directs "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery" and assembles another all-star cast that includes a returning Daniel Craig alongside Edward Norton, Janelle Monáe, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr., Jessica Henwick, Madelyn Cline with Kate Hudson and Dave Bautista. On Netflix December 23. Watch the trailer here.

Pike Nurseries gives a Plant Lovers Gift Guide: To find a location near you click here.

Mike Rowe explains why he brought back more seasons of "Dirty Jobs": The last episode was more than 10 years ago, but the show returns for a new season.